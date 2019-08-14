There is an article in the Aug. 9 edition of The Wall Street Journal describing stabbings in California in which a young man killed four people and injured two others. I almost didn’t see it because it was short, located at the bottom of page 2, and was identified with the small, bold-faced heading of “Four people stabbed in deadly rampage.”
Quite a contrast with the article in the same day’s LNP located high on the front page, with a color photograph and the large headline, “It’s the guns.”
Anticipating the proposed response to the stabbings article being similar to the ultimate goal of the shootings article, I am practicing spreading butter with a spoon.
John Null
East Hempfield Township