So, state legislators are trying to pass an annual fee for owners of electric cars (“Pa. House votes for fees on electric cars,” Nov. 21 LNP | LancasterOnline). The logic, according to the short article, is that “it is only fair to charge people who own electric vehicles, since people who fuel their cars with gasoline are paying taxes that help build and repair roads.”

Question: Is there a surcharge on horse and buggies, which not only avoid the gas tax, but, in my view, put more wear and tear on the roads than any electric car ever possibly could?

Philip Walck

Ephrata