After hearing the legal battles surrounding Texas’ new abortion law, I started thinking: When do men become fathers?

Is a man a father as soon as his sperm fertilizes an egg? Apparently, a woman is considered a mother at that exact time. So, when does a man begin to support his fertilized egg? Does he pay for the embryo’s health care, nutrition and living expenses starting on the day of his deposit?

Or does he wait until the woman later obtains his DNA and sues for support? And should that support be backdated to the day of conception? Should he compensate the woman for physically carrying the embryo until birth? How about dangerous duty pay, as pregnancy is rife with risks?

Perhaps there need to be laws against creating an undesired pregnancy and perhaps, now that we have DNA to prove fatherhood, there needs to be jail time associated with this irresponsible act.

Men, birth control is as near as your neighborhood drug store. And, of course, one could always just restrain oneself. Here is a real issue for the Supreme Court to take up!

Carol Westfall

Christiana