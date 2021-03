I read two articles in LNP | LancasterOnline about what is in the $1.9 trillion relief package. Regarding the details: As I read and added up the separate aspects reported, the total came to less than $1 trillion. Where is the remaining more than $900 billion going? What is there that they don’t want the taxpayers to know? If we had complete details, I believe it would explain why no Republican voted for it.

Wayne Kauffman

West Hempfield Township