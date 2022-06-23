Lancaster County state Sens. Scott Martin and Ryan Aument are sponsoring a bill to limit what teachers can say about gender identity and sexual orientation to young students “in response to concerns both senators have received from parents.”

Have they not heard parents expressing concern about gun violence and mass shootings? Are parents not urging them to pass commonsense gun legislation?

I’ll bet many more parents are concerned about gun violence than sex education. While there might be some merit in what they propose, no student is going to die from hearing about sexual orientation.

Let these state senators act on what’s most important right now — stopping the carnage in our schools.

Robin Adler

Manheim Township