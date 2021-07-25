On July 4, the main headline of the Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Sports section focused on two baton twirlers who will be attending Penn State (“Big blue world”). This article came before all other coverage of sporting activities.

I have lived in Lancaster County for almost seven years. As I pick up your newspaper, the first section I read is Sports. In my view, there are many newsworthy stories from the world of sports that are neglected. Over that long holiday weekend, many qualified sporting events took place, only to be pushed to the inside pages behind the story about the baton twirlers.

I would like to suggest that you have a section to cover scholastic sports and an Associated Press section to cover national sports. I sent the July 4 front page to friends and family in other cities and received a hearty laugh from all.

I wish the young ladies well and hope that in the future LNP | LancasterOnline gives more attention to national sporting events.

Martin Ruff

East Hempfield Township