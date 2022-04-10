While I agree with the writer of the April 3 letter “Problems with Fox News,” I have to ask, “Do you then watch the other news outlets?”

I agree that Fox has gotten significantly worse in the past three to four years. But at least it covers issues that other networks seem to refuse to cover. Most notable is the fiasco that is Hunter Biden. Fox has been reporting on him since before the 2020 election.

The other networks are just now reporting what everyone has known for quite awhile. With more and more information becoming known, they have been forced to cover it. In my view, news outlets only report what supports their agenda, and the agenda of other outlets was to get then-President Donald Trump out of office.

Now we have the dumpster fire that is the Biden administration.

Christian Miller

Strasburg Township