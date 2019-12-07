The Nov. 22 Pet of the Week article (“3 male kittens need a place to call home”) states that three kittens were left in a taped-together carrier outside the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Lancaster Center. They were dirty and full of fleas, but the staff and vet fixed them up and they’re ready for adoption.
Hurrah, three kittens will have “happily ever after” outcomes. But something doesn’t seem quite right.
I volunteer for a trap-neuter-release organization that spays, neuters and vaccinates feral cats. We don’t have a shelter, but at least one-third of our calls are from people needing homes for cats.
We do the best we can to offer names of organizations that do shelter cats, and 98% of the time, the caller says that “everyone is full,” or “it costs too much to surrender them.” It’s frustrating. I don’t know what to tell them except to see if they can “get on a waiting list” and “keep looking” on their own. A lot of people don’t have the luxury of waiting, because of landlords, allergies, abuse — a variety of reasons.
What’s the answer? Should they make sure their kittens have fleas, are dirty and skinny, put them in a taped-up carrier and drop them off at a shelter? If I sound dismayed, it’s because I am. Do right, be turned down; do wrong, be rewarded.
I might add that I’m glad for the kittens, but what about the others who follow the proper channels and are left hanging?
Linda Hoffecker
West Lampeter Township