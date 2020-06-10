To the Black Lives Matter protesters: If black lives are so important, why haven’t I heard the name of the retired, black police captain who was killed by looters while trying to defend a friend’s store amid a protest? Why haven’t you demonstrated earlier concerning the many black lives lost to murder in Chicago (many killed by other African Americans) in the first five months of this year?

What happened to George Floyd is truly horrendous, and those who took part in it should be made to suffer the full penalty the law allows. That being said, to use what happened to Floyd and not address the aforementioned items seems hypocritical. So again my question: Why?

Charlie Smith

West Lampeter Township