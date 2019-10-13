I read with dismay The Associated Press article, published in the Oct. 6 Sunday LNP, “Accused priests have little oversight.” It seemed to argue that these men should have their actions and lives closely supervised — even though no court or jury had found them guilty of anything.
It is a bedrock of our justice system that we are all of us innocent, until proven otherwise. It is for this reason that we entrust serious judicial decisions to our neighbors and not to government employees. It is why juries in criminal cases have to be unanimous in their decisions, or else the suspect goes free, and it is why we forbid the state to try more than once to pin blame on a fellow citizen.
This is a bedrock right of a free American, and I found it disturbing that two AP reporters seemed to argue against this, and LNP saw fit to give their analysis the prime spot in its layout.
Imagine if any of us were suspected of a crime — any crime — and, though there was insufficient evidence to actually find us guilty, we were nonetheless “sentenced” to “supervision” — our right of freedom would evaporate. A simple accusation, the seedier the better, and we would become a watched person — in effect, guilty without a trial.
To find someone guilty of a crime without a real trial is what we call a witch hunt. We all rely on journalists to denounce witch hunts, not stir them up.
Paul Thibault
Lancaster Township