I read with interest the Dec. 9 LNP article “Board to vote on gun shop restrictions.”
I had no idea Lancaster County has sunk this far down the path of regressive drivel.
Schools, consider what is your purpose — to educate.
Perhaps a way for you to create a safe space for your students (which will never actually exist in the real world, but it’s a noble effort on your part) and benefit society as a whole is to provide education in proper gun safety, handling, use and purpose.
Expose your students to a healthy respect and appreciation of firearms. This could easily be accomplished by associating with ROTC, Boy Scouts and National Rifle Association programs. Perhaps the National FFA Organization and 4-H, if they have gun safety programs.
To those who say, “That’ll take too long,” well, you gotta start sometime.
It’s easier to be anti-gun than to engage with your children and mold them into educated, responsible people.
Larry Roskos
Lancaster