I am in total agreement with opening up Pennsylvania. While Gov. Tom Wolf is trying to keep everyone well and safe, people are losing everything they worked for. Yet abortion clinics remain open. How are abortion clinics life-sustaining businesses?

Planned Parenthood has been a significant donor to Wolf’s gubernatorial election campaigns. Greed seemingly wins over taking innocent lives. How sad. I will never comprehend this.

There are so many other health issues that people can and are dying from. COVID-19 is not the only one. Death is a part of life for all of us. I’m sorry for all the people who lost their lives to the virus. And for their loved ones. But I’m also sorry for everyone else who is going through the same grief due to a loss by another means.

Why doesn’t the newspaper put all pictures of the deceased on the front page? And all the pictures of the babies taken by abortion? (Oh, because they were taken before they even had a chance to live.)

Holly Long

West Hempfield Township