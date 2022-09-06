According to a story by The New York Times that was published on Page A9 of the Aug. 30 LNP | LancasterOnline, “Octopuses don’t have backbones, or rights.” Federal regulations ensure that rats, mice, monkeys, fish and finches are treated humanely when scientists work with them. They are said to be “protected animals.” One of the concerns is “Do they feel pain?”

Interestingly, is there such care given to babies in the womb? Do they feel pain as their life is ended prematurely? Does anyone care?

Philip Walck

Ephrata