The LNP | LancasterOnline article on the census response in the April 1 edition (“Earl Township bests state in responsiveness”) created a bit of confusion for a few of us residents of Brownstown in West Earl Township.

My first thought was, “Did I return our census form?” My second thought was, “Did I receive a census form?” Later that day I got a call from a neighbor asking if I had gotten a census form, for she had not received one, either.

Therefore, on my next trip to the Brownstown Post Office, I asked several Brownstown residents (while maintaining social distancing) who, like me, gets their mail at the post office, and if they had received a form.

The answer from each was no.

If the census forms were sent to street addresses and we all have post office box numbers as mailing addresses, perhaps that is the problem. Whatever the issue, it is difficult to return a completed census form if one has not received said form.

Donald C. Feiler

Brownstown