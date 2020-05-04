Newspapers have an awesome responsibility to bring truth to the public on all sides of an issue. They also are dedicated to fact-checking and doing their best to avoid circulating misinformation. I respect that, and I’m grateful to LNP | LancasterOnline for trying to fulfill those responsibilities.

What I don't understand is why LNP | LancasterOnline continues to publish Stuart Wesbury’s op-eds, which, in my view, clearly misrepresent the reality of what the current occupant of the White House is doing and saying while desperately trying to keep his grasp on his office.

On April 27, LNP | LancasterOnline published a piece (“U.S. governance is unique and successful in pandemics”) in which Wesbury states, “I believe (President Donald) Trump will earn high marks for his leadership with the COVID-19 pandemic.”

How can Wesbury make that assertion when we had just gotten past the outrage from hospitals, doctors, scientists and manufacturers of disinfectants after Trump’s suggestion that injecting or ingesting disinfectants might cure COVID-19? This was just the latest of Trump’s barrage of dangerous misinformation. Remember his statements that this pandemic will amount to nothing or disappear quickly? Or his declaration that churches should be packed with congregants on Easter Sunday?

Wesbury certainly has the protection of free speech. I wholeheartedly support that. However, I strongly urge LNP | LancasterOnline to no longer bestow the respect that goes with the publication of his lengthy op-ed pieces. Please limit Wesbury to 250-word letters, once a month. Don’t provide his short biography. In my view, his past career and his education have not instilled in him the ability to differentiate truth from fiction.

Evelyn Albert

Ephrata Township

Note: Albert is a former community member of the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board, as is Wesbury.