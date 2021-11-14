I was disappointed by the tone of Stuart Wesbury’s argument in his op-ed in the Nov. 7 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline (“The ‘Build Back Better’ plan will make things worse”).

By accusing the opposition of “lies” — intentional deceptions — Wesbury makes it hard for us to find a common ground. Meanwhile, he ignores some realities about the clumsily named “Build Back Better” bill. For instance:

— Combating child poverty through family leave, child care and tax credits is not “free ice cream.” These are basic elements of healthy living. Try raising two kids on $40,000 a year. The ice cream comparison reminds me of “Let them eat cake.”

— The current tax system redistributes income to the wealthy. Corporations and individuals who earn millions without paying a cent toward the defense of the country are essentially receiving federal welfare. The proposal would tax them and move in the direction of fairness.

— The proposal does not hurt small business. It is specifically targeted at corporations and individuals earning millions.

— The rise in single-parent households is not the result of Great Society programs. Many studies document the demographic changes, such as increasing divorce, that have contributed to this rise. My wife and I enjoy Medicare (a Great Society program), but it hasn’t weakened our marriage.

— A majority of Americans support the provisions of the proposal, even though only about a quarter of those supporters say it will benefit them.

Wesbury repeats the canards used by the conservative media’s echo chamber — socialism, free ice cream, redistributing income — to make a one-sided argument. The resulting tone is snarky and doesn’t help a fair discussion.

Brian Hernon

Lancaster Township