The Oct. 24 op-ed by Stuart Wesbury (“Attorney General William Barr highlights religion’s role in US”) is both mind-boggling and disturbing.
Wesbury would have the reader believe that in order to have “morals and personal responsibility” in our government, voters must reelect President Donald Trump. Is this a joke? Not only is Trump lacking in morals, he also has a history of shunning personal responsibility. He cheated on his wives, lied about an affair with a porn star and then paid hush money to cover it up. He has put children in cages, abandoned our ally in the fight against terrorism, attempted to bribe Ukranian officials to dig up dirt on a political opponent and publicly invited China to do the same.
I urge LNP to discontinue Wesbury’s columns before he writes one defending Trump’s 2017 characterization of white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, as “very fine people.”
Elizabeth Lewis
Elizabethtown