I had to read, re-read and then think long and hard about Stuart Wesbury’s latest column (“Study the issues before you cast your ballot,” Sept. 6).

He seems to start out by telling us that we should use our brains and not our emotions when we vote in November.

Then, in the next breath, he tries to explain why any vote for a Democratic candidate would be wrong and put us on a disaster course with the nation’s economy. So, his message is: Think for yourself but, in the end, I will tell you who the best candidates are, and you should vote for them.

Wesbury seems to think that his educational background gives him a step up on the judgment of the rest of us. Thanks, but no thanks, Mr. Wesbury. I and most others will use our own judgment when we go to the polls.

Richard L. Hibshman

East Hempfield Township