Unfortunately, Stuart Wesbury’s recent column on our unique aspects of United States governance (“U.S. governance is unique and successful in pandemics,” April 27) will generate the usual and tiresome rejoinders. Fortunately, however, his superb analysis of our ability, through our federalist system of states, to respond to situations such as the current pandemic should be very much appreciated and accepted.

Although not its intent, the column serves as a ringing endorsement of the Founding Fathers’ decision to establish the Electoral College, without which an unimaginable chaos would ensue. As Wesbury indicates, Manhattan and Wyoming are not exactly the same. The framers of our Constitution recognized the political, economic, environmental and social differences in our country, and expertly provided for our individual rights, as well as for our common defense and general welfare.

Marlin Houck

New Holland