As I sit here this morning, looking up at a sky once again filled with a layer of smoke from the West Coast wildfires filtering out the sun, I wonder at what kind of life we’re leaving future generations. How much more drastic do our weather patterns have to get? Are we, as God calls us to be, good stewards of our planet? Or are we once again ignoring science and relying on the man who last week told California officials, “It’ll start getting cooler — you just watch”? If you’re in the last category, bear in mind that same man has stated multiple times that the coronavirus would just go away.

So, yeah, let’s just keep doing what we’re doing while you look eye to sweet little eye with your grandchildren and tell them it’s all going to be fine.

Elizabeth Johns

West Lampeter Township