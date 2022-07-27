Everyone is shocked and horrified by the recent run of mass shootings. Everyone.

Addressing the root causes of this epidemic is well beyond my ken. There is no magic (i.e., “commonsense”) solution if only those mean Republicans would get out of the way. We can’t scatter police and armed guards everywhere. Nor can we hope that concealed carriers will always be there and be courageous and competent when we need them.

However, Elisjsha Dicken (the armed bystander who killed the gunman in the July 17 Indiana mall shooting), the Texas school marshal program and the Second Amendment offer an approach that would directly address this issue: “a well regulated militia.”

Though Canada is not likely to invade anytime soon, we are suffering an internal invasion of homicidal lunatics.

I advocate organizing (by local governments) volunteers to carry concealed weapons in public. Unlike ordinary concealed carriers, these volunteers would subject themselves to regular rigorous vetting and training. The Texas school marshal program provides a model.

This approach has the following advantages:

— It would provide broad-based, scattered, unpredictable defense against an unpredictable threat.

— People would be more comfortable allowing trained and vetted volunteers into their establishments — as opposed to any yahoo with a loaded gun.

— A potential shooter would know he may face deadly force in any potential target.

— It would give people something concrete to do to address this amorphous threat.

In addition to the horrific deaths, the feelings of helplessness and inchoate danger are corroding our faith in ourselves and America.

A well-regulated militia is necessary to the security of our free state.

Christopher Brooks

Lancaster