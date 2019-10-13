Your recent articles about private groundwater wells in Lancaster County raise many good points, especially about regularly testing well water to ensure water quality. On Sept. 24 on LancasterOnline (a follow-up to Sept. 22’s Sunday LNP coverage), there is an article titled, “Should government regulate private drinking wells?”
This online article, without specifying what aspects of a private well would be regulated, is nothing more than a flashy, incendiary title. I am writing to you as a Pennsylvania licensed professional geologist, with over a decade of experience working in and adjacent to the groundwater industry.
A properly constructed well is undisputedly the best way to protect drinking water quality. When professionals in the groundwater industry pine for “private well regulations” as your articles term it, groundwater professionals are advocating for mandated well construction standards for private drinking water wells.
By well construction standards, I refer to specifications for things like: type and length of well casing, sealing the well casing with grout, and completion of the well head at the ground surface, among other things. The intent is not for any government body to meter and tax the amount of groundwater withdrawn from private wells. There has never been, and very likely never will be, an attempt to meter and tax the use of private well water. I’ve attended countless conferences and seminars alongside well drillers and everyone in the room agrees: Private groundwater well construction standards are critical to protect public health and safety and are overdue.
Craig Ebersole
East Lampeter Township