I just got a notice from a medical office wanting payment for a few bills I owe totaling $297.87. I sent them $100, along with a letter telling them that I’ll pay when I can. I have never not paid my bills! Ever!

I’ve been working since I was 16 — I lied about my age to get that first job. I had one son and never took one penny from the state to help raise that boy!

I worked all my life and turned 75 this month and stopped working two months ago. I have paid and will pay my taxes. Some of that money goes to the welfare system. So I am helping the seemingly lazy women who do not work and stay at home — and their kids.

So do not say that I don’t pay my bills!

Go ahead and turn me over to a collection agency. I don’t care. Get the welfare system fixed, and then older people like me will be better able to pay our bills on time. I’m sure I’m speaking for a lot of seniors out there.

Speak up, people. We are tired of paying to help other women and their kids.

Karen Knighton

Columbia

