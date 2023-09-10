Many older people have worked for 40 or 50 years. When they retire, they may need Medicare Part B insurance, the premiums for which are deducted from their Social Security payments.

Meanwhile, why is it that somebody who doesn’t want to work — or never worked or did anything else in this great country of ours — gets free medical, free dental, free food and free everything, thanks to the more than $1 trillion spent annually on welfare?

Welfare is rampant in this country. Why is it that the United States can give all our money to everybody else and then turn around and shortchange older citizens?

Rick Waugh

Mount Joy