This letter is directed to the writer of the Feb. 18 letter titled “Response to ‘An Open Letter,’ ” which addressed the full-page advertisement, “An Open Letter to Our Lancaster Community,” on Page A3 of the Jan. 20 LNP | LancasterOnline.

I was disheartened to see your reactions to the open letter, which included my name as one of the 300 endorsers. I would be honored to have a personal conversation (over coffee?) with you and/or others (socially distanced and masked, of course) to discuss what you deemed as “heretical” “misstatements and fabrications” in our letter.

Personally I feel no “disdain” for Christianity and count myself as one of that flock. Likewise, I certainly do not feel our words were arrogant or boastful in our statement, as we admitted our own sinful complicity in supporting white supremacy and professed a renewed commitment to love all of humankind (even those with whom we disagree) as we seek justice for all.

If you, or others, would like to engage in an open and more in-depth conversation about your convictions and ours, you can obtain my contact information from East Chestnut Street Mennonite Church.

I look forward to hearing from you.

Greg Henning

East Hempfield Township