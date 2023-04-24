My family was so excited when we learned Wegmans was coming to Lancaster County. Wegmans opened five years ago this September.

My husband, Tom, was one of the first employees, and he remained employed at Wegmans, in the bakery department, until his untimely death last month due to a traumatic fall.

Wegmans has remained a family-owned company and a great company to work for, as it takes good care of its employees.

Since the passing of my husband, our love and profound respect for Wegmans has grown beyond any that words can express, as it is all held within our hearts.

Our local Wegmans store general manager, Jimmy Bellis, and executive chef, Keith Briggs, personally catered a luncheon following my husband’s funeral Mass. They took care of preparation at the store, delivery and serving all of our guests.

When we expressed how many people were in amazement of Wegmans’ generosity, Jimmy’s response was, “We are family-owned. We believe it’s not about the money, it’s about doing the right thing.”

My dear husband would be so incredibly pleased. We are. We are grateful beyond words.

Maryjo Sottek and family

Lancaster Township