The opportunity is now: the chance to repeal an authorization that has been used to wage war for the last 17 years, defying the constitutional requirement that only Congress has the authority to send our citizens to war.
The repeal is attached to the essential National Defense Authorization Act for 2020, which must be passed in the next few weeks. Congressional negotiators are deep in discussion to reach a much-needed compromise. The House already adopted the provision for repeal by a bipartisan vote of 242-180.
As co-signers of the repeal explained to their Congressional colleagues, “Repealing the 2002 Iraq AUMF (Authorization for the use of Military Force) would reassert Congress’ constitutional duty to determine whether and when the United States chooses war. It would remove an outdated force authorization that is not required for any ongoing operations, while protecting against its abuse by this or any future president to justify unforeseen and unauthorized new wars.”
Simply put, the 2002 authorization is an unnecessary, redundant and dangerous law. By by keeping it in force, we have enabled continued abuse of the law by the executive branch. Explained Heather Brandon-Smith, of the Friends Committee on National Legislation, “Repealing the 2002 AUMF ensures it cannot be exploited to take the United States into new wars that Congress never intended.”
Contact your senators now and urge them to support this repeal and remove any legal pretense President Donald Trump has for further wars.
Jane Cadwallader
Red Lion, York County