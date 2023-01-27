My December bill from UGI Utilities included notice of the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission’s approval of a “weather normalization adjustment.”

This adjustment compares the current billing period’s heating degree days with the average heating degree days for the corresponding period over the previous 15 years. When the current period’s heating degree days are lower by 3% (or more) than the 15-year average, an extra fee is added to the bill.

When the current period’s heating degree days are higher by 3% (or more) than that 15-year average, a credit is applied to the bill.

This adjustment applies to the months from October to May. The intention is “to keep customer bills and UGI’s revenue more stable.”

In my view, the reasoning and justification for this are flawed. If the climate were stable, normal variability in the occurrence of cold periods and warm periods would even out over the long term, and the added fees would be canceled out by the added credits over the long term.

But, as we know, the climate is warming. There are going to be many more periods when the heating degree days are lower by 3% or more than periods higher by 3% or more. As a result, customers will be hit by more added fees than credits.

Even though the weather normalization adjustment is part of a five-year pilot program, I believe that it must be repealed because it will turn out to be a significant disadvantage for the customers. There is no provision for individual customers to opt out of this misguided regulation. I am surprised that the Public Utility Commission bought into this.

Barry M. Cushman

Manheim Township