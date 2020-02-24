I had to comment on the Feb. 8 letter “An idea whose time has come?’’ I’m hoping no offense is taken by the writer or persons wearing pajama bottoms at the bus stop. I don’t know if they had pants to wear or not. I do know that, for a few years now, I have seen women in grocery stores wearing pajama bottoms.
I cannot imagine these people cannot afford pants or any other item of clothing with places like Community Aid, Salvation Army and Goodwill.
I think it boils down to just what that person feels comfortable doing.
Mary Dimitris
Lancaster