Unfortunately, it is unsurprising that even the act of wearing a face covering or mask has turned into a contentious political issue.

I am truly astounded at the lack of empathy I witness when people pompously stride into a convenience store (for example) maskless, blatantly ignoring the obvious posted signs stating that facial coverings are required for entry. This appalling disregard for fellow human beings is incredibly selfish and arrogant.

Please, get over yourselves. Wearing a mask in enclosed public places is a simple yet powerful proactive safeguard for the well-being of our community; and at worst a very minor inconvenience to the individual.

While it may be enticing to twist the mandate of facial coverings into a personal freedom issue, and some may find it exciting (in a rebellious way) to “dutifully” defy a perceived infringement on their American rights and liberties, remember that it’s not about you. It is for the greater good.

Covering your nose and mouth shows you care for others; that you are not concerned with only yourself. Yes, you are “free” to get sick from exposure in public places, but why increase that risk to the more vulnerable population for the sake of personal privilege?

Think about it. Many of us take our good health for granted. We may be asymptomatic carriers. The elderly and immune-compromised might include your own loved ones.

Until an affordable, effective vaccine is widely available, please embody the greatest of American values: compassion.

Lynn Malinak

Bainbridge