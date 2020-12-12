Lots of comparisons have been made about the reluctance of wearing masks, when mandated, to laws established years ago about using seat belts.

Over the decades, nearly everyone has learned to take seat belts for granted and to realize the benefits to their personal safety. Sadly, we don’t have time to wait years for people to understand the benefits of wearing masks.

An argument used by “anti-maskers” is often that a governor is imposing restrictions on personal freedoms. Talking about seat belts is an insufficient comparison. Not following the mandate of wearing a mask is more like ignoring red traffic lights — and arguing that they are an affront to our personal freedoms.

In both cases, people are not only endangering themselves, but everyone else as well.

Ursula Argyropoulos

Lancaster