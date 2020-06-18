For years, businesses and restaurants have had signs saying “no shoes, no shirt, no service,” and I have never heard anyone saying that their civil rights were being violated.

While I admit that your dirty feet and bare upper body may not be attractive, I don’t think they were a threat to my health. Then why, when it’s been proven that wearing a mask in close gatherings, stores and restaurants helps to protect the other person, are you being so close-minded? It’s such a little thing to do to help protect everyone.

Please reconsider your actions so that one day this trying time we’re in will be behind us, and we will know we all did our part to help keep each other safe

Jackie Arndt

Mount Joy