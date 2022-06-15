It has been said that “There are none so blind as those who refuse to see.”

I have heard that Fox News did not show its viewers the Thursday night hearing by the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. I also heard that Fox News showed Tucker Carlson’s show without commercial breaks, thereby lessening the likelihood that viewers would “surf” to other channels, where they might notice that the hearing was going on and learn “worrisome” information.

Talk about a conspiracy. This is, in my view, a Republican conspiracy to undermine our democracy — and a conspiracy of silence. And right here in Pennsylvania, we have Republican elected officials and candidates for public office who I view as complicit in the continuing attack on our democracy.

And they are complicit in treating Fox News viewers in Pennsylvania like mushrooms; those of us from Chester and Lancaster counties know what that means.

Wake up, Republicans. Former President Donald Trump, U.S. Rep. Scott Perry and Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, among others, are lying to you. But do you want to take your blinders off and see? Probably not.

Rob Bleecher

Manheim Township