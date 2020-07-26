Many of my friends and I served on active duty in the U.S. Army and in the reserves. Military service involves some sacrifice of personal liberty. You obey the orders of your superiors. You engage in training that occasionally involves some personal discomfort — the tear gas chamber being the most memorable for me.

Notwithstanding a few minor personal sacrifices, I feel privileged to have had the opportunity to serve our country. Many others have sacrificed much more — I am in awe of the sacrifice of those who have deployed to war zones, seen combat, and who have been wounded. Their patriotism has been revealed through supreme acts of sacrifice.

For those who praise the military but feel it’s too much of an imposition to wear a mask to protect others: “Grow up!” Such lack of patriotism — or stupidity — is offensive. I have too many friends and family members who are at high risk for illness to accept your acts of selfishness.

Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes once cautioned that freedom of speech “would not protect a man in falsely shouting fire in a theatre and causing a panic.” Refusing to wear a mask in public is spreading a fire. And criticizing mask-wearing as “politically correct” is an extreme act of civic irresponsibility.

The comic strip figure Pogo once said, “We have met the enemy and he is us.” Pogo was right. I’m tired of running into the enemy when I go out in public.

Gregory Hand

Manheim Township