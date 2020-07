Wearing masks saves lives — not only your own, but the lives of others.

Does anyone remember that we are in this together? And together we can get this highly infectious respiratory virus under control.

Always be cognizant that the next person to get sick if you do not wear a mask could be a family member, a child, an elderly person, your neighbor or your best friend. So, be a part of the solution, not part of the problem. Wear a face covering!

Clair Dale Treese, DDS

Elizabethtown