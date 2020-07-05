Dear merchant: If I enter your place of business and discover that you are not enforcing the “face covering required” directive, I will leave immediately, and I might never come back. My recourse might be to shop online.

When I read that someone, when asked to wear a mask, complains about an infringement of their rights, there is a ringing in my ears that goes back 60 years to elementary school. When a classmate resisted authority, I would often hear, “I don’t have to do that — it’s a free country.” That immaturity has not waned.

No rights are absolute. They come up against the rights of others, or the rights of all of us (the common good). You may have a right to own a gun, but not to murder anyone. You may have a car, but not stopping at red lights is illegal. You may own your property and a dozen tires, but burning them within municipal limits is not acceptable. And, of course, yelling “fire!” in a crowded theater when there is no fire cannot be permitted.

How incredibly minor is the imposition of wearing a mask if it means protecting those you love? Grow up and wear the mask.

James M. Eshleman

Manor Township