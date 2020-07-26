Are you old enough to remember going into a restaurant and finding yourself enveloped in a haze of blue smoke as you ate? One of my friends loved that. He used to smoke, and found the secondhand smoke pleasant.

Several of my friends developed severe respiratory issues sitting in smoke-filled rooms. I usually couldn’t wait to wash my hair and clothing after such an evening. Now, most restaurants are “no smoking” because the risks of inhaling secondhand smoke are so great.

This seems comparable to Pennsylvania’s mask mandate for crowded public spaces. “No smoking” for public health. And “wear a mask” for public health.

Our breath is the vehicle on which the novel coronavirus travels. Masks impede the transmission of the virus.

In the same way we respect “no smoking” establishments, it behooves us as a society to protect each other by wearing a mask in designated areas.

Carol Wenger

East Earl Township