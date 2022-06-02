Guess why it took so long for law enforcement officers to engage the gunman in the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The 18-year-old gunman had an assault-style weapon and the police officers apparently were afraid of being killed. These are military weapons of war they were up against.

More mass shootings of innocent citizens are likely around the corner. In my view, this blood is on the hands of the National Rifle Association, gun manufacturers and the state and federal elected officials who refuse to address this problem.

Ban the sale of assault-style rifles to civilians now. In addition, don’t forget to vote in November for candidates who will put in place stricter laws to prevent our citizens from being mowed down.

Mary Anne Hicks

Warwick Township