The people who believe Elizabeth Warren’s and Bernie Sanders’ claim that the wealthy will pay for “Medicare for All” are being misled. Other candidates in the last Democratic debate are right to ask, “How are you going to pay for it?” The wealthy have the money and connections to influence Congress. Case in point: the recent tax cut. Europeans pay for their socialized medicine through taxes they impose on themselves.
So let’s ballpark an estimate of what it might cost in payroll tax for Medicare for All. The projected 10-year cost is $32 trillion or $3.2 trillion a year. Divide that by 160 million people in the workforce and you end up with $20,000. Now divide the $20,000 by the median annual income of $54,000 and you get 37%. Using Social Security as a guide — in which the employee pays half and the employer pays half — the payroll withholding off the top of your paycheck would be 18.5% percent. Add FICA tax of 7.6% less Medicare of 1.2%, which should be terminated, you would end up with 24.9% off the top of your paycheck, a quarter of your take-home pay.
You want free education, child day care, paid family leave or student loan forgiveness, then that payroll withholding gets even larger. The politicians won’t tell you that.
I don’t have a problem with European-style democratic socialism, but I’m convinced Americans don’t want to pay for it out of their own paychecks. They want to believe the wealthy will pay.
Gerald Dombard
Denver