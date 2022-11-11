People around the world are struggling and working to make their country one that allows safe and open anti-authoritarian elections, and to have a peaceful transfer of power based on those election results.

For many years, the leadership model of how this should be done was the United States of America. In recent years, however, other countries have begun to doubt the quality of our example — and with good cause.

The past few election cycles in the United States have been far less than ideal. Some have refused to accept the results of elections, charging their opponents with fraud and manipulation. They have tried to prove their claims in courts, with no success.

Some have announced when running that they would not accept the results of the voting in their own election if they lost. Others have done all that they could to impede the progress of elections by interfering with mail-in ballots, voting supervision and vote tabulation.

In some parts of the U.S., armed individuals have attempted to intimidate others to keep them from voting.

The other factor in weakening safe and open elections here, in my view, is the willingness of many to vote a straight-party ticket in states that allow it, regardless of the quality and preparedness of some of their party’s candidates.

It seems hard to believe that many thought that Herschel Walker or Doug Mastriano deserved a vote, based on their understanding of the role they were seeking and their ability to offer reasonable responses during their time in office.

Elections are much more important than that. We all deserve better.

Terry W. Blue

Manor Township