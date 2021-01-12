In the Jan. 7 LNP | LancasterOnline article “Why Smucker objected, even after attack,” U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker decried the violence at the U.S. Capitol but said he was serving his constituents.

“If you have integrity, nothing else matters. If you don’t have integrity, nothing else matters,” said former U.S. Sen. Alan Simpson of Wyoming, a Republican.

Rep. Smucker, you should learn from this. Have you no personal convictions? What would President Donald Trump have to do for you to condemn his actions?

Apparently, nothing.

Blaming your constituents for anything that happens is such a weak, spineless, irresponsible position.

“Pass the buck” must be your mantra.

Richard Walton

Pequea Township