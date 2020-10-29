In 1968 I was stationed at Osan Air Base in South Korea. As an airman first class, I made liquid oxygen for our fighter pilots after North Korea stole the USS Pueblo.

I was working 12 hours a day, seven days a week, while Donald Trump apparently was learning how to lie, cheat, steal and play golf —while claiming he had heel spurs.

If you were alive in 1968, you remember a year of massive unrest. The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy were assassinated. We had riots in the streets, the Vietnam War and the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico.

In the years since, I thought we were on our way to healing our racial problems. Forty years later, we elected our first Black president, Barack Obama. At that time, I was sure we were finally there.

Then in 2011, Donald Trump asserted that Obama was not born in America. That was like flushing a cherry bomb down a toilet. I was a plumber in Lancaster city for 35 years, and I’ve seen what damage that can do. It stinks, just like our country after nearly four years of President Trump.

Remember Aretha Franklin’s song “Think” when you cast your vote.

Bob Daecher

Lititz