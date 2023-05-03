From the 1980s through the mid-1990s, my family and I lived on Pleasure Road at the intersection of Grandview Boulevard and Crest Lane.

Oddly, there were stop signs at Grandview and Crest but not at Pleasure. Why oddly? Because Pleasure Road without stop signs is a high-speed cut-through of death. I joke not! There was a collision with a car overturned onto the sidewalk at a location where, 45 minutes later, there would have been a Schaeffer Elementary School crossing guard and students.

I went to Manheim Township officials, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and a newly elected township commissioner. The township and state literally told me there were not enough injuries and fatalities there to justify a traffic study and possible traffic control.

The commissioner knew me as a fellow church member and blew me off. We had a young son and we moved to a development in Lititz soon after.

In case we have not noticed, adults in our society are not protecting young people.

Louis Deering

Lancaster Township