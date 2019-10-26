Those of us who are old enough may remember a half-century ago, when it was touted that electricity from nuclear plants eventually would be free, or almost so.
Now some climate alarmists are claiming the same for electricity from the sun and the wind: “Solar and wind energy, the solution to global warming ... will be almost free by 2030 if we deploy them nationally.” (Oct. 2 letter, “No more arguing about the climate”).
If you believe that fake news, note that there is a used nuclear plant at Three Mile Island that you can buy.
Actually, all energy sources, including coal, petroleum and hydro, are God-given and free — until we go to use them.
Energy sources, free or not, need to be conserved for future use by humanity, which I suspect won’t be killed by climate until the next ice age.
Bob Horst
Manheim Township