I just read the November letter to the editor, “So much hate from the left.” It seems the writer lives in a one-sided world.

All that is happening in our country today is not solely hate from the left. Read or listen to right-wing media outlets and there is the same amount of vitriol from that side. It seems to me that the only sane people are “we the people” in the center, where conversation and compromise take place to move America forward — unlike the far-right and far-left “my way or the highway” mentality.

Remember if we are not moving forward, the world is passing us by.

Pat Mcgeehan

Manheim