The events of Jan. 6 were the culmination of four years of furious work to tear down our country. The really interesting thing is that we all helped in the process. It truly was a national public works project.

Our politicians were acting like children. The news media, social media and — not least of all — “we the people” all worked furiously for the past four years to undermine our democracy.

Now we are all seemingly looking for the silver bullet to kill the monster we’ve created. There is no silver bullet, but there is hope. Possibly, Jan. 6 was the defining moment we all need. I’m reminded of the Michael Jackson song “Man in the Mirror.” The lyrics are hauntingly poignant at this time. If we really want to change things, we should not wait on those in Washington, D.C., or some other entity to make it better. Real social and fundamental change will only come when we each look in the mirror and commit to making individual changes.

We can never completely stop the madness, but “we the people” can turn the tide. We do not have to, and should not, accept this. We need to stop being surprised by our own actions. We’re all responsible, so let’s accept our individual responsibility and make positive changes as individuals.

Let’s make the next big surprise a positive one. A look in the mirror will be a great start.

Ralph Spayd

Elizabethtown