In the May 5 letter “Biden wrong about ‘we the people,’ ” the writer is outraged that President Joe Biden stated that “we the people” are the government. The writer states, “ ‘We the people’ are not the government!”

The entire premise of our government was eloquently stated by our 16th president, Abraham Lincoln, when he said “that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth” in his famous Gettysburg Address.

The government is of the people, because it was created out of a need to remove us from a dictatorial monarchy that did not respect or honor the people. The choice to sever ties with England came out of the people’s minds and desires.

The government is by the people, because citizens of this land came together to cut those ties and create our own Constitution, and it is by the votes of the people that officials are chosen to represent them.

The government is for the people, because the goal of electing fellow citizens to represent us in our democratic republic is to execute the will of the people for the good of the people and the country.

Can we look at American history and find elected officials who were personally motivated rather than in synch with the wishes of the populace? Of course we can. They are in the wrong. But “we the people” decidedly are the government and should be willing to wrest power from those who misuse it.

Susan Trofatter

Lancaster Township