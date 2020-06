The four op-eds on the front page of the June 7 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section were most troubling. They dealt with the problems of racism we face today.

I came away with one specific thought: That a Black man who drives into Manheim Township runs the risk of being stopped by the police.

We have a long way to go. I can only pray that the plans and promises being made now come to fruition soon. We have been waiting too long.

Henrietta Holton-Thomas

Manheim Township