It is about time these online watch groups that monitor social media do what is right. I am talking about using social media to make terroristic threats. Arrest those who make such threats. If they have firearms, take them pending further investigation. I believe we have enough gun laws — people just don’t want to use them. When you buy a gun, you must fill out paperwork and show identification. They then run your name through the system to check for violations. These steps are tools. And they work.
The real problem is mental health issues, not the gun or the size of the clips. Take away the guns, and all the criminals will move on to other ways to commit the crimes.
These next words are going to upset people. Another tool we have but hardly use is the death penalty. A murderer has his day in court. He is found guilty. He should die. People should not sit on death row for 10 years or more. It may seem harsh treatment but those on death row are there for a reason.
Another tool is chain gangs.
Tired of seeing trash in our streets and along the highway? Chain gangs with armed guards would work. Put our tax dollars to work. Let the less violent criminals clear streets and highways.
In today’s society, people don’t want to seem or be cruel. Whatever happened to the punishment should fit the crime?
Fred Neff
Lititz