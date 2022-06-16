It’s unfortunate that there is not room and/or time in typical middle and high school curricula for many necessary life skills.

Driver training often gets the ax due to financial and time constraints. Basic economics and home money management have never been part of the curricula in most public schools. Teenagers generally don’t know how to write a check, much less balance a checkbook.

How many young people realize that, when financing a car with quoted 10% interest, they are typically paying 20%, since interest is charged on the total loan for the duration of the loan, whereas they owe only half of the debt, on average, on the declining balance month by month? Students should also be cautioned against killer credit card interest.

In the absence of their school training in economics, young people should follow Michelle Singletary’s “The Color of Money” column in the Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Money section. Singletary has advocated index fund investing, as did the late Vanguard founder John Bogle in one of his several books, “The Little Book of Common Sense Investing.” Bogle championed “the magic of compound interest.”

If any young reader is (hopefully) interested in some valuable economics theory lessons, I recommend the website fisheconomics.org.

R.H. Weaver

Earl Township